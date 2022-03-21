SEDONA, Ariz. — The Montana State golf team wrapped up its appearance at the Red Rocks Invitational on Sunday at Oakcreek Country Club.
Montana State finished 19th (out of 19 teams) in the team standings by firing a three-round score of 93-over-par 957 (312-315-330).
The Bobcats were led over 54 holes by Kameryn Basye, who shot a 19-over 235. Basye fired two rounds of 80, while her best score was a 3-over 75 she carded during the second round on Saturday. She tied for 68th in the individual standings.
Cora Rosanova registered back-to-back 18-hole scores of 78 on Saturday, then followed on Sunday with an 82. She placed 81st overall with 238 strokes. Hannah Rosanova and Jordan Briggs each completed a first-round 5-over 77, but their next two rounds were both in the 80s. Hannah Rosanova took 84th at 240 while Briggs finished 95th at 244 strokes. Sofia Rodriguez Todd rounded out MSU's scoring lineup with a 257.
MSU's Lucia Prieto Romano played individually and tied for 68th with Basye. She recorded rounds of 75-79-81 for a 19-over 235 as well.
"We had a rough couple of days," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "We did have at least everyone shoot one good round, but we need everybody scoring three good rounds to be competitive.
"This is the midway point of our spring and we have things we need to work on and get confident on before our next tournament. It will be helpful if we can actually get outside on a real golf course before we travel again. We need to continue to get better."
Montana State has two more tournaments before the Big Sky Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., that runs from April 18-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.