PALM DESERT, Calif. — The Montana State golf team dominated its final head-to-head clash of the Mountain Classic Match Play at the Classic Club on Tuesday.
In the final round, the Bobcats played against CSU Bakersfield and won 4-1-0, ending the tournament with a dominant victory.
Kameryn Basye and Hannah Rosanova won two out of three matches this weekend, as Basye beat CSUB's Jefimija Djdordjevic 6&5 and Rosanova trumped CSUB's Kaleigh Irey 5&4.
Cora Rosanova, coming off a tie in the semifinals, beat CSUB's Aufa Rachmadya 6&5. Jordan Briggs got her first win of the match play, beating CSUB's Gillian Galicia 2&1. Sofia Rodriguez Todd had another back-and-forth morning as she fell short to CSUB's Christy Mae Saban in a 1-up loss.
"I'm happy we got the team win today with four players winning their matches," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "We played with confidence today and hit some good shots to win matches.
"Overall, our ball striking was decent considering we've been hitting indoors for a couple of months. We still need to work on making putts and getting our feel back around the greens. We will definitely be looking forward to when we get back outside to Arizona on the 26th. Winning today was a good thing. I am proud of the team for battling today."
The Bobcats will travel to Phoenix to play in the Grand Canyon Invitational on Feb. 28 and March 1.
