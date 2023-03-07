EWA BEACH, Hawaii — The Montana State women’s golf team placed ninth in the 11-team Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational held at the Hoakalei Country Club course on Monday and Tuesday.
Montana State finished with a three-round score of 66-over 930 (319-312-299). The Bobcats finished ahead of Towson and Western Michigan and 14 strokes behind host Hawaii.
Senior Kameryn Basye was MSU’s best finisher with a three-round score of 14-over 230 (73-78-79), which was 33rd place out of 69 athletes.
MSU freshman Lauren Greeny shot a 2-under 70 on Tuesday — the best round played by any Bobcat at the event. She finished one stroke behind Basye in a tie for 34th place with a three-round score of 15-over 231 (80-81-70).
Fellow freshman Maddie Montoya was the only other Bobcat to shoot under par on Tuesday with a 1-under 71. She finished in a tie for 39th with a three-round score of 16-over 232 (85-76-71).
Scarlet Weidig Velazquez finished in a tie for 51st, while Jordan Briggs rounded out MSU’s top five by tying for 58th place.
Long Beach State’s Angelina Kim defeated her teammate Hannah Ko in a two-hole playoff to earn medalist honors. Kim finished with a three-round score of 2-over-218 (74-76-68). Sacramento State, which plays with MSU in the Big Sky Conference, won the team title with an 18-over 882 (297-298-287).
The Bobcats' next tournament will be the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, held at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Maricopa, Arizona, from April 3-4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.