EWA BEACH, Hawaii — The Montana State women’s golf team placed ninth in the 11-team Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational held at the Hoakalei Country Club course on Monday and Tuesday.

Montana State finished with a three-round score of 66-over 930 (319-312-299). The Bobcats finished ahead of Towson and Western Michigan and 14 strokes behind host Hawaii.

