BOZEMAN — Kicking off the fall campaign, the Montana State golf team heads to Eden, Utah, to compete in the Kelsey Chugg Invitational, held at the Wolf Creek Resort Golf Course from Monday through Tuesday.
The action starts at 9 a.m. Monday with 36 holes, while the final 18 holes will be played beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Links to tournament results are available on Golfstat.com and on the women’s golf team’s schedule page on msubobcats.com.
The Bobcats will compete in a 10-team field, featuring fellow Big Sky competitors Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Montana and the host team Weber State.
“I think we’re ready to get back to competition,” said MSU head coach Brittany Basye. “Playing five teams from the Big Sky Conference will be a great opportunity to see how we match up with everyone right away. We want to play as well as we can, but my goal is for everyone on this team to stay consistent.”
Scarlet Weidig Velazquez, Cora Rosanova, Kameryn Basye, Maddie Montoya, Lauren Greeny and Jordan Briggs will all compete this weekend in Utah. Of that group, three will make their MSU debuts, while Rosanova, Kameryn Basye and Briggs return to a tournament where they found success last season. At this tournament last year, the Bobcats finished fourth as a team and saw Kameryn Basye place third as an individual last year. MSU’s 302 strokes on the final day would end up being the team’s second-lowest round of the season.
“It’ll be a good first tournament for us,” said MSU assistant coach Joey Lovell. “The course isn’t too tight and the course is also firm and fast. I think we’re going to have some advantages reading thee greens because we’ve been there before.”
After this week, the Bobcats have three more fall tournaments, where they will cross paths with fellow Big Sky competitors. MSU heads to Eastern Washington’s Eagle Invitational on Sept. 26-28, then competes at Seattle University’s Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, which features 22 collegiate teams. The fall slate wraps up at The Clash at Boulder Creek, hosted by Northern Arizona in Boulder City, Nevada, from Oct. 23-25.
Competition picks up again in February with the Mountain Classic Match Play from Feb. 13-14 in Palm Desert, California. From there, MSU takes the first of its four trips to Arizona to compete at the GCU Invitational on Feb. 27-28 before traveling to Oahu, Hawaii, for the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational on March 3-4.
The Bobcats’ spring season ramps up with three-straight weeks in Arizona — first at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, held in Maricopa, Arizona from April 3-4. Montana State then hosts the Bobcat Desert Classic on April 9-11, held once again at the Golf Club of Estrella in Goodyear, Arizona. The Bobcats host the Big Sky Championships the following week in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Talking Stick Golf Club from April 17-19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.