PROVO, Utah — The Montana State women's golf team wrapped up its season-opening tournament in record-breaking fashion on Tuesday morning, shooting a 10-under 278 to end its stay at the Timpanogos Collegiate Classic.

The 278 smashed the previous team record 18-hole round of 286, set at the Big Sky Championships on April 18, the Bobcats' last outing.

Montana State rallied from an 18-over-par round on Monday to finish with a 10-under-par round on Tuesday.

"You want to play the best on the final day," head coach Brittany Basye said. "This morning some of the kids weren't feeling great, dealing with some colds, and I just told them that we can either pack it up or play golf, and they went out and played golf. Super proud of all of them. I mean, all five of them came to play today."

The Bobcats' three best 18-hole rounds in program history have come in their last six tournaments over the last seven months, with the team shooting 287 at the GCU Invitational on Feb. 28 before carding the 286 in April.

Lauren Greeny led the Bobcats with a 5-under 67 on Tuesday, matching her own program record for lowest individual round. The sophomore picked up five birdies on the front nine and two more on the back nine.

"Today was an awesome round," Greeny said. "I think I played really solid especially coming back from a tough day yesterday. My putting was the problem yesterday and I really turned it around today. I made two 40-plus-foot putts and a few 15-footers for birdie. I had seven birdies today and that was all thanks to my putting. It really is the name of the game."

Only three Bobcats have ever shot a 67: Paige Crawford (2013), Delaney Elliott (2019), and now Greeny on two occasions, with the first coming last season at the Big Sky Championships.

Eva Heinz, playing in her first collegiate tournament, turned in a 68 on Tuesday, tied for the fifth-best round in program history and the best for a freshman debut all-time. Heinz recorded five birdies and one bogey in just her third round as a Bobcat. The native of Goodyear, Arizona, finished as the top individual for the Bobcats over the 54-hole tournament, tying for 44th with a score of 220 (78-74-68).

Scarlet Weidig tallied a 69 in the final round. Maddie Montoya turned in a pair of 74 rounds on Sunday and Tuesday, and Jordan Briggs turned in a 73 on Sunday morning that included an eagle on the fifth hole.

"We finished with a really good day which gives us some momentum," Basye said. "We'll get back and get healthy and then get a week-and-a-half to prep and get ready for that Big Sky tournament which is going to be huge for us."