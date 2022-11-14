BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s golf team announced the additions of two incoming freshmen on Monday.
Hannah Boraas — of Alexandria, Minnesota — and Eva Heinz — of Goodyear, Arizona — will enroll as true freshmen in the fall of 2023.
“We are excited to add Hannah and Eva to the Bobcat family,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “They are both great students and their hard work in the classroom will contribute to their success on the golf course. We look forward to having them on campus next fall.”
As a sophomore, Boraas tied the Alexandria Area High School program record for the lowest round with a 69. She is a two-time all-state selection, and she helped the Alexandria Area Cardinals win MSHSL state titles in 2021 and 2022.
This past summer, Boraas placed fifth out of 70 competitors at the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship. During her high school season, Boraas won Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AAA titles en route to placing 10th at the state championships.
Going into her junior year, she placed fifth at the 2021 Midwest Junior Championship, held in Des Moines, Iowa. As a sophomore, she won her first Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AAA titles and placed 11th at the MSHSL state tournament. Her freshman season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the classroom, Boraas holds a 3.85 GPA while taking collegiate-level classes. Her older brother Noah is a current senior on South Dakota State’s men’s golf team.
“Hannah has the game and golf IQ that will help her be successful,” Basye said. “Her enthusiasm and personality will be great additions to our team.”
Heinz is a four-year varsity letter winner from Desert Edge High School. A four-time all-state selection, team MVP and team captain, Heinz concluded her prep career as the AIA DII state runner-up this past fall. Prior to the state tournament, she won nine matches, had the best average in school history and shot a school-record 7-under-65 at the Tuscany Falls East Course on Sept. 24, 2022.
As a junior, Heinz finished in the top five at the AIA state tournament and was the highest individual finisher amongst players who didn’t qualify with a full team. She finished in the top 15 during her first time qualifying for state as a sophomore.
Outside of competing for Desert Edge High School, Heinz has competed in the 2021 IMG Worlds Tournament, the 2020 and 2021 US Teen World Championships, plus several AJCA tournaments this past summer. Her tournament wins include the 2021 JGAA Mesa City Junior Tournament, the 2022 WGAA Yuma City Junior Tournament and the 2021 JGAA Thunderbird Junior Classic.
“Eva brings a lot of competitive playing experience and power as an incoming freshman,” Basye said. “She has the Arizona sunshine to thank for the countless hours of practice and will come with a game-ready attitude.”
The Bobcats will return to action on Feb. 13-14 at the Mountain Classic Match Play, held at The Classic Club in Palm Desert, California.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.