MISSOULA – Kelly Hooper and Lucia Prieto Romano each earned victories to highlight Montana State's final day of the Griz Match Play Challenge at Missoula Country Club on Saturday, a 3-and-2 loss to Idaho State.
Hooper and Prieto Romano played as the top two seeds. Hooper defeated ISU's Hadley Hersh 1-up and Prieto Romano topped Tyler Erickson 1-up.
The Bengals earned victories in the other three matchups that counted toward the team score.
Alexis Wilson of Idaho State beat MSU's Annika Danenhauer in the No. 3 slot 3-and-2. The Bobcats' Hannah Rosanova fell by the same tally to the Bengals' Tya Seth and the No. 5 position. The No. 4 matchup went to ISU's Jamie Connell as she defeated Sofia Rodriguez Todd 4-and-3.
In a wild-card matchup between Idaho State's Kyla Hoster and Montana State's Hailey Oster, Hoster won 3-and-2.
