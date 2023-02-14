PALM DESERT, Calif. — In the consolation final match of the Mountain Classic Match Play, Montana State dropped a 3-1-1 decision to the Boise State Broncos at The Classic Club on Tuesday.

The Bobcats’ lone win came courtesy of senior Kameryn Basye, who was the lone MSU golfer to either win or tie in all three rounds over the past few days. Basye posted a 4&3 win over BSU’s Hannah Lim, while Scarlet Weidig Velazquez tied Leia Chung in the No. 1 spot.

