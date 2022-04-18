SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Montana State junior Kameryn Basye was named to the Big Sky Conference women's golf all-conference team on Monday, the league announced.
The honor is Basye's second of her career. She claimed a third-team accolade a season ago.
Basye has improved on her scoring average of 76.75 strokes per round a season ago and leads the team with a 76.44 mark through nine events. She's completed four rounds of even par or better, with her low round this season a 1-under 71.
The Bozeman native has been Montana State's top finisher in six of the team's tournaments this season. Basye's top showing this year came in her first career college victory as she placed first in the Battle at Old Works on Sept. 28 in Anaconda. She also produced a third-place finish in the Kelsey Chugg Invitational last fall.
The Big Sky's all-conference team was selected following the conclusion of the regular season. The teams were created using a point system based on the Golfstat National Ranking, the Golf Week National Ranking and the just score to par provided by Golfstat.
Basye and the Montana State golf team are in the midst of action at the Big Sky Championship at Talking Strick Resort Golf Course. The first round began on Monday with three days of golf scheduled in Scottsdale.
