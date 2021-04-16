FARMINGTON, Utah – Montana State junior Kameryn Basye has been selected to the 2021 Big Sky Conference women's golf all-conference third team, the league announced Friday.
Basye was Montana State's top player during her first season after two years at Weber State. The Bozeman native has played in four events and her 75.44 scoring average paces the team by more than four strokes.
It's the third-best individual scoring average in program history.
Basye has carded MSU's five lowest 18-hole round scores this season including her best of 71 at the most recent Bobcat Desert Classic. She's earned MSU's top individual finish in each meet and completed the regular season with a top-10 showing at the Bobcat Desert Classic.
"Having Kelly (Hooper) out helped Kameryn take over a leadership role," MSU coach Brittany Basye said. "I'm not surprised that she's went out and shot some good numbers for us. She's been consistent and she hears about consistency 24/7 from me.
"I think she's taken her game to a new level and now I expect her to take another step. This is a good start for her. It was good for her to get on the team and see where she fits in. Next fall will hopefully be more of the same and we'll have even more expectations for her."
The Bobcat will travel to Molalla, Oregon, to participate in the Big Sky Conference championship beginning Monday.
