BOZEMAN — Evi Wilson spent the last four years building a legacy as a member of the Montana State volleyball team.
The Vancouver, Washington, product, who will receive her undergraduate degree in business finance in two weeks, will use her pioneer spirit as she becomes the first Bobcat graduate transfer to continue her career in beach volleyball.
Wilson will be playing for the Boise State beach volleyball squad next season.
“This is an exciting moment not only for Evi, but also for the MSU volleyball program,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “Evi built an impressive legacy here, and she has just added to that.
“There is great significance in this, as it shows that anyone can come here and play with our indoor program, work hard, gain their undergraduate degree, while developing their skills then continue to progress both in their education and love for the game of volleyball after their time at MSU.”
Wilson earned first-team all-Big Sky Conference accolades as a senior as Montana State finished with 15 victories, its highest total since 2012. MSU's 10 Big Sky wins were its most since 2004.
Wilson, an outside hitter, played in 107 of 112 sets and led MSU with 371 kills, averaging 3.47 per set, which ranked among the top five in the Big Sky.
Wilson was named to the all-Big Sky Conference tournament team, a first for the Bobcats since 2005. She also was an all-Big Sky Academic selection.
“I am extremely grateful for my experience at Montana State, and all that it has brought me- lifelong friends, a second home, and a sense of direction in my life,” Wilson said. “Montana State provided me the opportunity to continue playing volleyball, while preparing me for this next chapter. I can’t thank everyone who has been part of my journey in Bozeman, enough. The support I have received here is unmatched. I’ll always know where my roots lie- Go Cats always.”
Wilson will pursue a master’s degree in business administration or leadership.
“My hope is that Evi is the first of many to follow this path,” Jones said. “I am committed to seeing our athletes get the best opportunities in all aspects of life, and this extends beyond graduation. Evi is going to big things in this world, and getting a graduate degree is just another step in the right direction for her.”
