BOZEMAN — The star-studded 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class includes Bill Kollar, one of the best players in Montana State history.
Kollar was one of 18 former players in the 2023 class, and four ex-coaches were inducted, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday. Kollar, who played defensive line for the Bobcats, is MSU's first College Football Hall of Fame inductee.
The hall of fame class unveiling comes one day after Kollar reportedly retired as an NFL coach, most recently with the Denver Broncos coaching the defensive line.
Kollar's class includes a pair of Heisman Trophy winners: then-Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and USC running back Reggie Bush (who forfeited his Heisman after violating NCAA extra benefits rules).
The other player inductees: Eric Berry (Tennessee defensive back), Michael Bishop (Kansas State QB), Dwight Freeney (Syracuse defensive end), Robert Gallery (Iowa offensive lineman), LaMichael James (Oregon RB), Derrick Johnson (Texas linebacker), Luke Kuechly (Boston College LB), Jeremy Maclin (Missouri wide receiver/kick returner), Terance Mathis (New Mexico WR), Bryan McKinnie (Miami OL), Michael Stonebreaker (Notre Dame LB), Troy Vincent (Wisconsin DB), Brian Westbrook (Villanova RB) and DeAngelo Williams (Memphis RB).
The four coaches: Monte Carter (Lakeland, Shepherd), Paul Johnson (Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Navy), Roy Kramer (Central Michigan) and Mark Richt (Georgia, Miami).
Kollar, who wore No. 77 in college, is one of four MSU football players who's had a number retired. The other three are Don Hass (No. 21), Sonny Holland (No. 52) and Jan Stenerud (No. 78). Stenerud was inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame last year. Holland died last month at the age of 84.
This story will be updated.
