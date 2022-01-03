BOZEMAN — Before every game, the Montana State football team does the “Bobcat Prowl”: a short walk from Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to Bobcat Stadium. Right before they enter the locker room, MSU’s players and coaches touch the Allyn “Sonny” Holland statue that stands in front of the stadium’s northwest entrance.
First-year head coach Brent Vigen was one of the first Bobcats to touch the statue before their FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State on Dec. 18. One of the last to pay tribute to Holland was freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott.
Like Holland, Vigen has led MSU to a national championship game. Like Holland, Mellott is from Butte. Holland did something both Vigen and Mellott hope to accomplish Saturday in Frisco, Texas: win a national title.
Holland, 83, will watch MSU’s Football Championship Subdivision title game against North Dakota State from his Bozeman home, but his presence will be felt. The man many consider the greatest Bobcat sees similarities between his MSU teams and this one.
He hopes Vigen, Mellott and Co. can deliver his beloved Cats their first national title since 1984.
“The fact that I can still be a part of it all is exciting to me,” Holland told 406mtsports.com.
The Chief
Holland was a freshman center and team captain on MSU’s first national championship team in 1956. MSU retired his No. 52 jersey four years later after his third straight All-American season. After a couple short stints as an assistant for the Cats, he became their head coach in 1971, and he led them to their second national title in 1976.
The ‘76 team, like this year’s, was led by a sophomore quarterback from Butte who was a running threat: Paul Dennehy. The Butte Central graduate was one of nine Butte natives on that roster. The others were Mark DeVore, Jim Janhunen, Len Kelly, Bert Markovich, Cal Oliver, Tom Pomroy, Dan Ueland and Don Ueland.
Holland’s daughter, Heidi Vinje, repeated a line she heard from Rick Vancleeve, a Great Falls native who played defensive tackle on the ‘76 team: “A third of the guys were from out of state, a third of the guys were in state and a third of the guys were Butte guys.”
Dennehy, 64, still doesn’t refer to Holland by his first name. He either calls him Coach Holland or “The Chief.”
“He’s the reason that so many Butte guys followed in his footsteps,” Dennehy said. “He’s a mammoth. He was a large man and larger in life and larger in character.”
Dennehy and others described Holland in similar ways. The Chief cared about school and character as much as football. He even gave relationship advice, telling his players, “That's somebody's daughter, that somebody's sister, you talk nice to those girls,” said Ken Verlanic, an Anaconda native who started at guard for the ‘76 team.
Dennehy can’t remember a time when Holland screamed. He wasn’t a rah rah coach. That doesn’t mean he was a poor motivator.
Holland often uttered the same line before games: “This is the place, now is the time.” It always fired his players up, Dennehy said.
“He was a kind man but very firm and led through example,” Dennehy said. “He led us with, I wouldn't say an iron fist, but a solid hand.”
Holland stepped down as MSU’s coach in 1977 at the age of 39 and was succeeded by fellow Butte native Sonny Lubick. Holland left as the winningest MSU coach (47-27-1), and only Rob Ash (70-38) has more wins in program history.
“I thought he'd be there forever,” Verlanic, 68, said. “I was damn sad when he left. Had a tremendous amount of respect for what he did and how he did it.”
Holland went on to work for the university as a special assistant to the president and alumni director. He was inducted into MSU's athletic hall of fame in 1986 and retired in 1995 after years working with the MSU Foundation.
The statue of Holland was unveiled in September 2016, despite his objections when some of his ex-players first told him about the plan. His reluctance to initially accept the statue exemplified his humbleness, Dennehy said.
“I don't know if you can put really in words just the respect we had for what he said and how he did things,” Verlanic said.
Words aren’t necessary.
“We built a statue of him,” Don Ueland, 66, said with a laugh. “That's how much we thought about him.”
‘Lots of similarities’
The 2021 Cats are less Butte-heavy than the 1976 team. Reserve offensive lineman Aaron Richards (Butte Central) is the only Butte player on this season’s roster besides Mellott.
Vigen is from North Dakota, played and coached at North Dakota State and has been in Bozeman for less than a year after spending the previous seven seasons as the offensive coordinator at Wyoming.
But parallels are aplenty between the 2021 and 1976 teams, and not just at QB.
Holland and Vigen both played offense in college (Vigen was a tight end) and were physically imposing (Holland is 6-foot-2, Vigen is 6-4 and neither were slender during their football careers). Holland met Vigen in August and has been impressed with MSU’s 33rd head coach since.
“I like his attitude toward the kids,” Holland said. “Football is a way of expressing yourself, and he expresses himself, what it's all about, by his efforts as a coach. He does a great job.”
Vigen's attitude toward his players, as well as his coaches, reminds Holland of his own coaching style. Some of Holland’s former players agree.
“Lots of similarities: size and figure and their demeanor, kind of quieter guys but intelligent, know what's going,” Don Ueland said. “They never, ever got in your face. They were always very good about their discipline and their tactics of discipline.”
The '76 Cats defeated North Dakota State twice, including 10-3 in the Division II semifinals. They beat Akron 24-13 in Wichita Falls, Texas, a week later for the title. Dennehy — who, like Mellott, was in his second year at MSU — accounted for all three of MSU's TDs: two passing, one rushing.
Building off Holland’s foundation
The Cats’ 12 wins so far this season are the most for a first-year coach in program history and the most in a season since 1984. The first time they won 12 games was 1976. A win Saturday would give MSU its first-ever 13-win season.
Holland has attended all eight games (all wins) at Bobcat Stadium this season. The man who “bleeds blue and gold,” as Vinje put it, has been thrilled to see his former team get back to the national championship game.
“They play together and play hard, play tough on defense. Offensively, they work hard, play for each other,” Holland said. “They’re a great bunch of kids working hard, good coaching staff. They could do it.”
Among the Cats who have impressed Holland is Justus Perkins, a Bozeman native who starts at center, just like Holland did in the 1950s.
“He's a team player. He’s a tough kid, works hard every day in practice,” Holland said. “You better bring lunch because it’s going to take a long time to beat him.’”
Holland is also, unsurprisingly, a big fan of Mellott.
“Touchdown Tommy” replaced Matthew McKay as the starting QB before MSU’s playoff opener, and he rushed for 180 yards and two TDs in that game, a 26-7 win over UT Martin. Mellott accounted for five scores in MSU’s 42-19 quarterfinal victory at Sam Houston and accounted for all four TDs in the 31-17 semifinal win over SDSU.
“A typical Butte kid,” Holland said. “Tough kid.”
Much about Holland has changed since MSU’s first three national championship appearances, but some traits remain. For instance, he gives people the same look he did decades ago, “just with some age in it,” Dennehy said. He looks people right in the eye when he speaks. That and his handshake stick with people, Vinje said.
Holland’s memory is still sharp too, especially when he reflects on 1956 and ‘76.
“They never leave your mind,” he said. “Something I'm so proud of, to be a part of that program.”
Forty-five years after Holland’s title triumph in Texas, the Cats have a chance to form similar memories.
