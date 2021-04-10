TYLER, Texas — Former Montana State basketball player and 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Rebecca Alvidrez was introduced Thursday is the new head women’s coach at the University of Texas at Tyler.
Alvidrez, a two-time All-Big Sky Conference selection and the league’s Newcomer of the Year in 2000-01 with MSU, has been an assistant coach the past four seasons at Stephen F. Austin. The Ladyjacks compiled a 49-6 record the past two years and qualified for the NCAA Tournament this past season.
“I couldn’t be more excited and more honored to be joining the UT family and be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team,” Alvidrez said at the press conference. “This is an elite institution that offers an unbelievable experience both academically and athletically. I’m humbled to be able to come compete in one of the best conferences for women’s basketball.”
UT Tyler was 0-14 in the Lone Star Conference this past season.
Avidrez came to MSU from Otero Junior College, where she was a JC All-American after playing high school ball in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was an assistant at Otero, Alaska Anchorage, Omaha and Colorado State before moving on to Stephen F. Austin.
