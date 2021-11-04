BOZEMAN – Montana State swept Idaho 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 in a Big Sky Conference match Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.

Montana State (12-12, 8-5) jumped out early in the opening set, taking a 23-8 lead following an Idaho (5-17, 2-11) hitting error. The Bobcats closed out the set on a Kira Thomsen kill that went off the Vandal block.

“That was one of the best effort matches we’ve had all year,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “They came out motivated and united in their goal. Our effort was contagious and that really showed early, and we were able to sustain it.”

UI scored the first point of the second game- its only lead of the match, before MSU rattled off a 6-1 run. The Bobcats held a 17-14 advantage at the midpoint of the set on a Thomsen kill but Idaho answered to even the contest at 18-all. Leading 20-19, MSU went on a 5-1 run winning the set on a block by Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick.

Thomsen recorded a match best 12 kills. Emma Pence and Hannah Scott each added nine kills, and Klein ended with seven kills.

MSU setters Allie Lynch and Audrey Hofer dished  20 and 19 assists and combined for 16 digs. Defensively, the Bobcats were paced by Courtney Weatherby and Scott with 12 and 10 saves. Weatherby, a freshman from Kuna, Idaho, received her first start of the season as libero.

The Bobcats held advantages in kills, hitting percentage, assists, aces and digs. Idaho out-blocked MSU 8-3.

Montana State closes out its home schedule Saturday against Eastern Washington at noon. The Bobcats will honor seniors Libby Christensen, Lynch, Scott and Emma West.

Tags

Load comments