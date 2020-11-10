BOZEMAN – Adam St. Pierre, the cross country sport coordinator for U.S. Ski & Snowboard, has been chosen head Nordic skiing coach at Montana State, athletic director Leon Costello announced Tuesday morning.
At U.S. Ski & Snowboard, St. Pierre participated on a six-person decision-making team and managed communications on the impacts of COVID-19 and other emerging issues. In addition, he developed educational materials for cross country skiing and managed and publicized a nationwide race calendar, working closely with 10 divisional leaders.
St. Pierre also maintained points lists for Olympic Winter Games, World Ski Championships, and other international events.
St. Pierre, who skied at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, also served as divisional coordinator of Rocky Mountain Nordic, where he oversaw the teams’ logistics, coaching staff selection and budget, as well as maintained the race calendar and points lists for junior national qualification and regional championships. He was also an expert coach for Carmichael Training Systems, which provided remote coaching to 35-55 athletes at a time, ranging from recreational to world-championship level and including Nordic skiers, runners and ski mountaineers.
“I am so excited to have an opportunity to lead the MSU Nordic program,” St. Pierre said in a press release from the school. “I hope to lead the program to success on the racecourse, in the classroom, and in life for years to come. The MSU ski program is perfectly situated with great training and racing opportunities and university support to be one of the best ski programs in the country and develop championship caliber athletes. I look forward to helping the current and future athletes reach their full potentials.
“It will certainly be a strange winter, but we will roll with it, train well, compete well, and build for the future.”
From 2006-2019, St. Pierre was the head coach of the Boulder (Colo.) Nordic Junior Racing Team. He planned and supervised dry-land and on-snow practices for skiers ages 8-19.
St. Pierre has served as a junior coach for the World Junior Ski Championships in Goms, Switzerland in 2018, as coach and USA Team Leader for the Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway, 2016, and as coach and trip leader for NNF U18 Nation’s Cup in Scandinavia, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015."
