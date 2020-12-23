BOZEMAN – Sean Herrin, a former football player at Carroll College with experience training athletes at ranging from elementary school to world-ranked Olympians, has joined Montana State athletics as director of football strength and conditioning, Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday.
Herrin has managed and directed athletic performance programs at Bozeman’s PITT Training Facility since July 2016, including three years working as a consultant with the Bobcat football program. He also had oversight of the internship and staff development programs at The PITT, which is owned and operated by former Bobcat All-America and NFL player Dane Fletcher, with responsibilities in the areas of budgets, fund-raisers, and seminars.
“There are a number of things that stood out about Sean,” MSU football coach Jeff Choate said. “This is a guy who has trained everybody from first graders to Olympians to first round NFL Draft picks so he has a really wide range of experience, and on top of that he’s a Montana guy. He’s from Helena and played college football at Carroll. Things came together in a way that he makes perfect sense for us.”
Herrin’s hands-on experience with MSU football gave Choate and Costello insight into his ability.
“We’ve had an opportunity to observe him work with student-athletes through the partnership we have with Dane Fletcher and The PITT here in Bozeman,” Choate said. “That was invaluable in terms of being able to evaluate his knowledge of sports performance, but it wasn’t just him interacting with players. We brought him in to talk about the mental edge, in the preseason he’s talked with freshman about NFL combines, and our players developed respect for him.”
In the summer of 2008, during his undergraduate career, Herrin served an internship with Velocity Sports Performance in Redmond, Washington. After graduating from Carroll College, he worked as a strength and conditioning specialist at Granite Health and Fitness in Billings from 2009-11, and at the same time he also served as an assistant coach for the Billings Outlaws indoor football team.
After relocating to California, Herrin interned for UCLA’s strength and conditioning staff (June-October 2011) and for Athletes’ Performance (January-May 2012). He was strength and conditioning coach at Woodrow Wilson Classical High School in Long Beach in the summer of 2012, then became sports performance director at Velocity Sports’ Redondo Beach, California, location. In July, 2016, Herrin returned to his native Montana to join Fletcher’s staff at The PITT Training Facility.
Herrin played high school football for Tony Arntson and basketball for Steve Keller at Helena High, and played football for Mike Van Diest at Carroll.
“That’s one of the biggest reasons I’m in this field," he said. "I was very fortunate growing up, from my dad coaching me a little bit to Coach Keller and Coach Arntson to Coach Van Diest. The people who pushed me to be my best and challenged me, I feel like I owe it to them to prove them right and honor them in all the time they spent with me.”
Herrin graduated from Helena in 2004 and from Carroll in 2009. He played on three Fighting Saints national championship teams for Van Diest, and after completing his B.A. degree in Health and Physical Education and Business Administration in May 2009, he earned his M.S. from A.T. Still University in Human Movement with a specialization in Sports Conditioning in 2012.
Herrin has begun his duties at Montana State.
