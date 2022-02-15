BOZEMAN — Montana State filled its final football coaching vacancy by hiring Nick Jean-Baptiste as an assistant defensive line coach, MSU announced Tuesday.
Jean-Baptiste was a standout defensive lineman at Baylor and spent about a year in the NFL, mainly on practice squads. He went on to coach in college and most recently coached at the high school level.
“Nick brings familiarity playing the defensive line and having coached that position at the four-year, junior college and high school levels during his young career,” MSU head coach Vigen said in a press release. “He brings knowledge, enthusiasm and energy that will be a great addition to our defensive staff.”
Jean-Baptiste will assist Bobcats defensive line coach Shawn Howe, and he's replacing Adam Pilapil, who left MSU for an assistant role at Colorado State. MSU's 2021 defensive coordinator Freddie Banks took the same job at CSU and was replaced last month by Willie Mack Garza.
Jean-Baptiste is moving to Bozeman with his fiance, Niecie, and daughter, Cynthia.
“Niecie, Cynthia and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Bobcat family,” Jean-Baptiste said in the press release. "I appreciate Coach Vigen, Coach Garza and Coach Howe for providing me the opportunity to join the staff of such a successful program, and I look forward to developing our young men on and off the field.”
Jean-Baptiste was born in Fairfax, Virginia, and grew up in Stafford, Texas. He played in 49 games and started 21 as a nose tackle at Baylor from 2008-11. He earned a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.
The 6-foot-2, 335-pound Jean-Baptiste went undrafted in 2012 and spent brief stints on the practice squads for the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. The Cleveland Browns signed him in 2013, but he ended up on the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League at the end of that year. He finished his playing career in 2015 with the AFL's Jacksonville Sharks.
Later in 2015, Jean-Baptiste became a defensive line coach at South Dakota School of Mines, where MSU's now-wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Justin Udy coached from 2015-17. Jean-Baptiste became a grad assistant at Baylor in 2016 and returned to South Dakota School of Mines a year later, again as the D-line coach.
Jean-Baptiste took the defensive line coaching job at Navarro Junior College (Texas) in 2018. After two seasons there, he became the D-line coach at Cleveland (Texas) High School, where he worked until MSU hired him.
MSU promoted director of recruiting Tyler Walker to tight ends coach last month, replacing Boise State-bound Nate Potter. Vigen said Feb. 2 that the structure of the recruiting ops positions will be announced "in due time."
