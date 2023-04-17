BOZEMAN — Matt Logie has been hired to be Montana State’s 24th head men’s basketball coach, MSU athletic director Leon Costello announced on Monday.

Logie, who spent the last four seasons as the head men's coach at Point Loma Nazarene, signed a four-year deal to replace Danny Sprinkle, according to an MSU spokesperson. Sprinkle recently became the head coach at Utah State.

“Having followed the recent success of the program under coach (Danny) Sprinkle, it was very clear that Bobcat basketball is on an upward trajectory and is extremely exciting,” Logie said in a press release. “When the process began we were thrilled to learn more about MSU and the Bozeman community. The things that stick out most are the culture that Coach Sprinkle and his staff has laid, and the community support. Those two things are extremely powerful and tangible when you’re there on the ground in Bozeman. It is exciting to be a part of that.”

At Division II Point Loma, Logie finished with an 82-23 overall record and earned three PacWest Conference championships, including last season, which the Sea Lions finished 29-4 overall and 20-0 in league play.

Before his time in San Diego, Logie spent 2011 to 2019 as the head men's coach at Whitworth University, a D-III school in Spokane, Washington. His record with the Pirates was 194-35. Logie and Whitworth played exhibition games against MSU's rival Montana in Missoula each season from 2014-18.

Logie, 42, boasts a 276-58 career record as a head men's college basketball coach. That .826 winning percentage is third-best among active coaches at four-year schools, per MSU.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Logie, his wife Julia and children Addy and Luke to the Bobcat family,” Costello said in a press release. “Matt brings a highly successful basketball background as a player and coach. He is a proven winner demonstrated by his exceptional coaching record, a dynamic program builder, and a relentless student of the game. He has a clear vision and plan to continue to build on the momentum of Bobcat Basketball. I am excited about our future of Bobcat Basketball with Matt at the helm.”

Logie inherits a program that is in the midst of an all-time successful stretch. Under Sprinkle, the Bobcats won Big Sky Conference regular season and tournament titles in 2021-22, and they won the conference tourney again this past season to reach their second straight NCAA Tournament. MSU went 27-8 two seasons ago and 25-10 last season.

“It starts and ends with culture,” Logie said. “We have prided ourselves in relationship building, with student-athletes and people in the athletic department and the community. That, combined with a sound process and core values that we believe in, are the tenets of the success we’ve enjoyed. When you look at Montana State, the blue collar, chip-on-the-shoulder approach they’ve had success with matches my journey in the game. We’re excited to pour into the relationships with former and current players.”

As of Monday afternoon, the remaining players on MSU's roster are Carter Ash, Luca Colceag, Sam Lecholat, Patrick McMahon, Jed Miller and Tyler Patterson (the lone starter).

“The college basketball world today is a very fluid environment and that’s where relationships begin,” Logie said. “The network of relationships we’ve built are very important, particularly on the West Coast, but it all begins with student-athletes in Bozeman. Those guys have built this program with their blood, sweat and tears. Helping them to achieve their goals is what we’re about.”

Logie graduated from Lehigh in 2003 and played basketball all four years there, finishing with the seventh-most points in program history (1,524). His first coaching job was director of operations at Lehigh in 2003-04. He served as an assistant coach with the Mountain Hawks from 2004-06, worked as the Kent State operations director in 2006-07 and returned to Lehigh as an assistant from 2007-09. He spent 2009-11 as associate head coach at the D-I program in Pennsylvania.

One of Logie's players in his final stint at Lehigh was CJ McCollum, who lifted the 15th-seeded Mountain Hawks to an upset of second-seeded Duke in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament. McCollum is a 10-year NBA veteran who currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.