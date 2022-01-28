BOZEMAN — Veteran coach Willie Mack Garza is Montana State's new defensive coordinator.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen announced the hiring of Garza on Friday, along with the addition of two transfers: former Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers and former St. John's University wide receiver Ravi Alston. Garza will also be the defensive backs coach.
“Montana State has always had a great winning tradition in football,” Garza said in a press release. “Brent Vigen has been a friend of mine for 15 or 20 years, a great coach, a great man, a great family man, and I saw what he’s doing here and I see the values that are important to me as a coach and as a man. I know that they play great football here, and have great young men that represent their families and their communities very well.”
Garza, 52, is replacing Freddie Banks, who served as MSU's defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach for one season before being hired to fill the same role at Colorado State. The Bobcats will run the same 4-2-5 defensive scheme under Garza, Vigen said in a press conference Friday.
Assistant defensive line coach Adam Pilapil was also hired by CSU, and tight ends coach Nate Potter took the same position at Boise State. Both positions are still open at MSU, Vigen said.
"I felt like getting this (DC) position hired first was the priority, getting him in front of our team was a priority and allowing him to recruit a little bit and be part of recruiting weekend, all those things were really important to me," Vigen said.
Garza has been a college football coach since 1994 and has spent three stints as a defensive coordinator. He served as the safeties coach at McNeese State, a Football Championship Subdivision school in Louisiana, in 2020 and 2021.
Garza spent four seasons at North Dakota State, first as a secondary coach in 2005, then as the defensive coordinator/secondary coach from 2006-08. Vigen was the quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator and Banks was a freshman cornerback for the Bison at the time.
In 2019, Garza joined Wyoming's staff as safeties coach. Vigen was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2014-20 after serving the same role at NDSU from 2009-13.
"He is a great person, first and foremost," Vigen said. "Personable, authentic, in some ways one of a kind as far as his personality goes. I always felt like he was a players' coach first, an excellent teacher. He's got a really excellent defensive mind, a great technician. In my experience with him, our secondary always played well, guys always developed, guys always improved, and really appreciated working with Willie Mack."
Garza's tenure in Laramie, Wyoming, lasted less than four months. In October 2019, he was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and speeding, according to the Casper Star-Tribune. He pleaded not guilt to both charges but resigned less than two weeks after the incident.
In 2011, Garza resigned as the secondary coach at USC under Lane Kiffin. Garza, who said the resignation was because of personal issues, was involved in an NCAA investigation, according to Yahoo Sports. Texas-based scout Willie Lyles told investigators that Garza sent him $1,500 in July 2009, when Garza was the secondary coach at Tennessee, also under Kiffin. The money covered airfare for an unofficial recruiting visit by five-star running back Lache Seastrunk.
"Coach Garza has made some mistakes in his past, mistakes that he would own up to, he does own up to," Vigen said. "I have the ability to move on from that because I know the type of man he is and I know the type of coach that he is.
"He'll get an opportunity down the road to address the media, but I feel very comfortable that we made a tremendous hire today."
Garza didn't coach again until 2013. The recruiting violation led the NCAA to give Garza a two-year show-cause penalty, which forced any school thinking of hiring Garza during those two years to go before the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions and show cause for why it shouldn’t be penalized for giving Garza a job.
“Whatever the NCAA decided the penalty was, I knew that I made a mistake. So whatever they gave me, I dealt with it and that was it,” Garza told the Star-Tribune in 2019. “I didn’t ever look at as it was too stringent or not enough of a penalty or anything like that. I just said, ‘OK.’
“That’s the way I was raised and taught, and that’s what I believe. You make a mistake, whatever it is in life, there’s going to be consequences for it. Don’t complain about the consequences that occur. Deal with the consequences, have a positive attitude, move forward and try to do the best you can do moving forward.”
Garza was a defensive back at Texas and graduated in 1993. He was a graduate assistant for the Longhorns from 1994-96.
Garza went on to be a secondary coach at Western Michigan (1997-2000), cornerbacks coach at TCU (2001-03) and secondary coach at Tarleton State (2004) before NDSU hired him.
After the show cause penalty, Garza became the defensive coordintor/defensive backs coach coach at Mississippi's Pearl River Community College (2013-14), cornerbacks coach at Lamar (2016), DBs coach at Dixie State (2017), DC/DBs coach at Dixie State (2018) and DBs coach at Texas A&M Commerce (2019).
Vigen likes that Garza has experience, but it wasn't his main priority. He hopes Garza sticks around for more than a year, but that's not crucial either, and Vigen wasn't critical of Banks for leaving. Vigen wanted to focus on coaches he knew over coaches who knew people he knew.
"You want to stay within your circle if you have the ability to, and in Willie Mack, I was able to do that," Vigen said. "A guy that I trust, a guy that is proven and I think has been really good with players."
MSU officially adds Chambers, Alston
Chambers announced his commitment to MSU on Jan. 9, one day after the Cats lost to NDSU 38-10 in the FCS title game. Alston had not made his transfer to MSU public before Friday.
Vigen said he talked to Chambers about potentially transferring in December, after MSU's FCS semifinal win over South Dakota State. Cats starting QB Tommy Mellott tore a ligament in his right ankle during the championship game and got surgery last week.
"We are not bringing Sean in here to replace Tommy," Vigen said. "Tommy did things in the playoffs that have put him in position to continue to be our starting quarterback. We brought Sean in to compete with Tommy, certainly, to add depth, and we'll see where it goes."
Vigen coached Chambers at Wyoming, and Chambers was a redshirt freshman there when now-MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright was a graduate assistant for the Cowboys. Vigen and Housewright played large roles in Chambers' decision to transfer to MSU, he told 406mtsports.com on Jan. 11.
Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his time in Laramie. The dual-threat QB stayed healthy last season and threw a game-winning touchdown pass against MSU in the opener, but he later lost his starting job.
Experience and ability to fit into MSU's offense were two of the reasons Vigen wanted Chambers.
"Coming into a situation where he's got to compete and be accepted by a team, that's not real complicated for him. He's overcome so much just continuing to stay with it," Vigen said. "He's going to bring a lot to our team."
Like Chambers, Alston is from California and has some ties to Vigen. SJU offensive coordinator/receivers coach Kole Heckendorf played at NDSU from 2005-08.
"Felt really good about who developed him," Vigen said, referring to Alston. "We see an opportunity to add who we feel like can be a tremendous playmaker."
This story will be updated.
