BOZEMAN — Al Johnson, a former three-year starting center at Wisconsin who coached Badgers running backs last fall, joins the Montana State football coaching staff as offensive line coach, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced.

Johnson started at center for the Badgers from 2000-02, earning second team All-Big Ten and third team All-America honors as a senior in 2002. His experience includes head coach at an NCAA Division II school and assistant coach at a Division III program, as well as helping develop young linemen as the owner-operator of an offensive line academy.

