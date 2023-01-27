BOZEMAN — Al Johnson, a former three-year starting center at Wisconsin who coached Badgers running backs last fall, joins the Montana State football coaching staff as offensive line coach, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced.
Johnson started at center for the Badgers from 2000-02, earning second team All-Big Ten and third team All-America honors as a senior in 2002. His experience includes head coach at an NCAA Division II school and assistant coach at a Division III program, as well as helping develop young linemen as the owner-operator of an offensive line academy.
"He's a very good teacher and has proven to be a really good recruiter at different levels," Vigen said. "I'm excited to add the sum total of his experience to our staff."
Johnson takes over one of the most productive offensive lines in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Bobcats led the Big Sky Conference in rushing the last three seasons, finishing in the top 10 in the FCS each of those seasons. A Bobcat offensive lineman has earned All-America honors in five of the last seven seasons, including Rush Reimer in 2022.
After his time playing at Wisconsin, Johnson spent four seasons playing for the Dallas Cowboys (2003-06), two with the Arizona Cardinals (2007-08), and one each with Miami (part of 2008) and New England (2009). Following his playing career, he was owner-operator of the Al Johnson Line Camp and launched his coaching career as offensive coordinator at his former high school (Southern Door in Brussels, Wisconsin) in 2013.
"Al's experience as a player both at Wisconsin and in the NFL excites me," Vigen said, "and his varied coaching experience at the college level makes him uniquely qualified."
In 2014, he began a two-year tenure as assistant offensive line coach at Division III St. Norbert. He returned to his alma mater in 2016 for two years as Badgers assistant offensive line coach then became head coach at East Central in 2018. He assumed head coaching duties at the Division II school in Ada, Oklahoma, a program that logged three wins in the two seasons before Johnson's arrival. The Tigers finished 3-8 in both 2018 and 2019, won both games in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season and finished 7-4 in 2021. He returned to Wisconsin as running backs coach in 2022.
Three of Johnson's four Badgers squads advanced to bowl games during his playing career, highlighted by the 10-2 Rose Bowl squad in 1999. His two St. Norbert teams posted winning records, including 10-1 in 2015, while the 2016-17 Wisconsin teams finished 24-4 with appearances in the Cotton and Orange bowls. Wisconsin finished 7-6 and won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2022, with Johnson coaching the offensive line in the bowl win over Oklahoma State.
