BOZEMAN — The Montana State club hockey team didn’t have a head coach before Dave Weaver took the job in 2016. Six years later, MSU is preparing for its second national tournament.
A strong performance at American Collegiate Hockey Association West Regionals last week clinched MSU’s second-ever trip to the ACHA national tourney, which is scheduled for March 14-18 in St. Louis. The Bobcats feel confident about their chances to compete.
“Going to nationals, where there's over 250 teams at our level and we're down to the final 16, is really special,” Weaver told 406mtsports.com earlier this week. “We are a good team, and we're going to be a tough out for anybody. It's a really exciting time.”
A trip to St. Louis this month wouldn’t have been possible without some good fortune and generosity.
A big snowstorm hit Bozeman and shut down the nearby mountain passes in late February 2019, shortly before MSU planned to take a bus down to Arizona for that season’s regionals. Missing the tournament would result in a hefty punishment: a five-year ban from nationals, according to MSU club president and team captain Ryan Perrius.
MSU, a Division 2 men’s team that began in 1998, didn’t have the money to book flights to and from Arizona, so members of the team asked multiple airlines if they could cover the trip. Allegiant Air accepted MSU’s request, per Perrius.
The plan B didn’t just preserve MSU’s national tournament hopes for five years; it allowed them to shock the club hockey world. The Cats advanced to their first national tourney in program history despite being the 12 seed at regionals, making them the lowest seed to ever reach nationals, per Perrius.
“We were the big Cinderella story (in 2019),” Perrius said. “We were full of young kids, and we rode a good high for a while.”
The Cats don’t plan to drive to St. Louis, but they might still face some obstacles. Less than 3% of their funding comes from the university, according to the team, so they rely on player’s dues, sponsorships and fundraising. Nationals aren’t included in the team’s budget unless/until it qualifies.
The Cats raised about $30,000 in 2019 to reach that national tourney in the Frisco, Texas, area (the Football Championship Subdivision title game, which MSU participated in two months ago, is also played in Frisco). Their 2022 nationals fundraising goal is $40,000, which the team is collecting through a GoFundMe account it set up this week. A little more than $30,000 has been donated as of Thursday night.
There’s some wiggle room, but MSU would like to reach $40,000 by this weekend If the $40,000 target isn’t reached in time, the team will make the trip “come hell or high water,” Perrius said. Neither Perrius nor Weaver fears it will come to that.
“We have great support, not just within the hockey community here, which is an outstanding community, but we have great support across all of Bozeman and the surrounding areas,” Weaver said. “There are so many people that just love Montana State and want to help the student-athletes go do something very special.”
The Cats were just happy to make nationals in 2019, and they went 0-3. This year’s team has higher expectations, and not just because this is their second trip.
Young players on the 2019 team are now veterans, like Perrius, and MSU has been able to add more talent since that breakthrough season. The Cats (21-12) entered regionals last month as the No. 4 seed and beat Texas A&M 4-3 and Metropolitan State-Denver 6-2 to win the regional title and return to nationals. They're scheduled to open the national tourney on March 14 against Lindenwood.
“I would definitely say it's the most successful season in program history,” Perrius said.
MSU was bounced in the 2019-20 regionals, and nationals were canceled last season because of COVID-19, so the Cats have been extra hungry all season. That motivation has turned into success, and confidence. They don’t feel like Cinderella anymore.
“It's definitely a different mentality going into it now that we do have a previous experience under our belt,” Perrius said. “We're not going in there like a deer in the headlights, just excited to be there. We’re happy to be there, but we also know that it's a business trip just like any other weekend.”
