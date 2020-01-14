BOZEMAN -- The Montana State club hockey team started off the new year with a sweep of the Williston State Tetons in the Haines Pavilion.
The Bobcats, fourth in the American Colligate Hockey Association’s Western Conference, won 5-3 on Thursday and 8-5 Sunday.
“I was very proud of the team for how we played against Williston,” MSU coach Dave Weaver said. “In both games we came from behind to eventually win and it’s always good for the team to be tested.”
MSU will take on No. 1 Providence in a home and home series this coming weekend.
The teams will meet Friday in Bozeman at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the game will be in Havre as a fundraiser for the Montana State-Northern hockey program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.