BOZEMAN -- The Montana State club hockey team started off the new year with a sweep of the Williston State Tetons in the Haines Pavilion.

The Bobcats, fourth in the American Colligate Hockey Association’s Western Conference, won 5-3 on Thursday and 8-5 Sunday.

“I was very proud of the team for how we played against Williston,” MSU coach Dave Weaver said. “In both games we came from behind to eventually win and it’s always good for the team to be tested.”

MSU will take on No. 1 Providence in a home and home series this coming weekend.

The teams will meet Friday in Bozeman at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the game will be in Havre as a fundraiser for the Montana State-Northern hockey program.

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments