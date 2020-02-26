BOZEMAN -- The Montana State men’s hockey team is heading to the regional tournament in Boise, Idaho, this weekend hoping to repeat as champions and punch its ticket to the national tournament again.
The Bobcats are in the midst of their best regular season in history, compiling a 22-9-2-2 record. They finished fourth in the West rankings out of 60 teams.
The top two teams (Mary and Providence) earned an automatic bid. The Bobcats are ranked second at regionals.
Ten teams will participate, with the top two advancing to nationals.
The Bobcats will have a first-round bye and then play at 2:30 p.m. Friday. They will learn their opponent Thursday.
If they win Friday, they will play Saturday at either noon or 2:45 p.m. with a trip to nationals on the line. It is a single-elimination tournament.
MSU coach Dave Weaver said he is excited about the tournament.
“We have earned the right to have a first-round bye," Weaver said. "But now the work begins. Every team at regionals is talented. We are looking forward to the opportunity to play and to get back to nationals.”
Last season, the Bobcats entered the regional tournament ranked ninth out of the 10 teams. After three consecutive wins, the team advanced to the national tournament for the first time in school history.
All the games will be streamed online at the Boise State Hockey YouTube Channel and the Aggie Blue Ice YouTube Channel. The Twitter feed is: @achamensd2
