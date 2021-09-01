BOZEMAN — Tyrel Thomas broke down when he learned he’d need knee surgery.
The Montana State defensive back wasn’t sure how serious his fall-camp injury was, but he and his coaches worried it would keep him out for months, according to first-year defensive coordinator Freddie Banks. After missing all of last season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas feared his senior season was over before it began.
“I saw it in his eyes that it really hurt him because he wants to be out there. He's prepared a long time to get ready to go,” Banks told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “Missed most of spring ball, came back in spring ball and looked phenomenal, was having a great fall camp, was going to end up being a starter for us.”
To the relief of everyone with the MSU football team, Thomas’ surgery was relatively minor and went well, said Banks, who is also the defensive backs coach. Thomas will miss Saturday’s season opener at Wyoming, but his status is week to week, per Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen.
With Thomas out, MSU’s coaches have spent significant time trying to figure out their defensive backfield. Thomas was in line to be the starting nickelback and the only returning starter in the secondary. In his stead will be junior Ty Okada, who was previously the first-string strong safety. Grad transfer Tre Webb will start at strong safety against Wyoming.
Banks has been impressed with Okada and Webb, as well as many other defensive backs The Bobcats would never prefer to play without Thomas, but they’re excited to see if the secondary is as deep, versatile and physical as they hope.
“You ask other teams what they think about us, I think they'll say we're a physical secondary,” Banks said. “I’ve got a feeling that's what's going to happen after September 4th.”
During fall camp, Vigen called the defensive backs “the least experienced but most talented” position group on the Bobcats. Banks believes every defensive position group is similarly gifted.
“We have Troy Andersen at linebacker, we’ve got Chase Benson playing nose, we’ve got some really talented D-ends, so I wouldn't say more talented. But for sure not lacking in talent,” Banks said. “We’ve become a disciplined group. Guys have come a long way.”
That discipline is especially important given how few opportunities DBs will get to make plays. A safety might have 10 snaps that really matter in a game, Banks said. A cornerback might see five passes come his way.
Those individual chances will be even rarer in MSU’s 4-2-5 base defense. Under previous head coach Jeff Choate and defensive coordinator Kane Ioane, the Bobcats deployed a 3-4 front with two corners and two safeties. Under Vigen and Banks, they’ve added a lineman, removed two linebackers and added a nickel. The formations will adjust based on the opposing offense (“When it gets heavy, we get heavy,” Banks said), but a nickel will be used often.
The Bobcats switched to the 4-2-5 mainly because of the most common offensive formations they’ll defend against, Banks said. MSU would prefer to use a linebacker instead of a nickel if an opposing offense uses “12 personnel,” a formation with two receivers, one running back and two tight ends (the “1” and the “2” in “12”). But many Big Sky Conference teams use “11 personnel”: three receivers, one running back and one tight end. A 3-4 or a 4-3 would often require a linebacker to cover a speedy slot receiver.
“When we got here, I think our conference was at like 57% 11 personnel,” Banks said. “So we said, ‘Let's operate out of a base with another DB on the field to be able to match up.’”
What excites Banks about his DBs is their balance of speed and size. Thomas is only 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds but is “a tough dude” who MSU trusts to hold his own against bigger players, Banks said. Webb is 6-0 and 202. Starting free safety Jeffrey Manning, a redshirt junior who transferred from Oregon State, is 6-1 and 196.
Webb “hasn’t missed a tackle since he's been on campus. He tackles really well and he's a big force out there and understands football,” Banks said. Manning has “made big jumps just with his discipline and his eyes and with his leadership and communication. Those are the biggest things. He's got all the ability in the world. I thought he tackled really well during camp. That was one thing that he didn't do well in the spring. ... I haven't seen him miss any (tackles) during all our live work.”
Backing up Manning is sophomore junior college transfer Kendric Bailey (6-1, 208), and behind Webb is redshirt freshman Rylan Ortt, a 6-1, 203-pound Missoula Sentinel graduate who has played “at such a high level” since the spring, Banks said.
“We knew Rylan was going to be really good, but we didn’t expect him to make this big of a jump so early,” Banks said.
Starting at cornerback are junior James Campbell (6-1, 173) and sophomore Eric Zambrano (6-1, 206). Banks calls Zambrano “Big Baby” because of his size and youth. Campbell was a reserve receiver in his first two seasons at MSU, so he has not just the size to match up with opposing wideouts but a detailed knowledge of the position. Banks said Campbell “can be one of the top corners in the Big Sky.”
All of that size would be useless without speed. MSU redshirt junior receiver Willie Patterson called Campbell “the fastest dude on our team,” and Zambrano is no tortoise.
“It’s no secret that we'd like to line up our corners in front of people on the line of scrimmage like 80% of the time,” Banks said. “We’ve got guys that can do that and that can handle the length of the conference and the length we’re going to see.
“We're not going to get overpowered by bigger receivers. And then we’ve also got the speed to keep up with the little fast guys, so we’ve got a good mix of what we're looking for.”
Okada (5-11, 190) is not as big as most of his DB teammates, but he might be the most important Bobcat in the secondary. The Minnesota native “was the key to us really trying to get the best five out there” because of his ability to play both safety positions and nickel, Vigen said Monday.
“Ty’s had one of the best camps that I've seen in a long time,” Banks said.
In the spring, Okada exclusively played strong safety, a position that requires good coverage, the ability to stop the run, constant communication and other responsibilities. Switching to nickel was somewhat of a relief to Okada, Banks said.
“He was like, ‘Oh, coach, I like this,’ because he gets to make plays, he gets to cover, he gets to blitz, he gets to really play,” Banks said. “His communication and leadership showed up a lot, just him identifying motion adjustments before they happen, having a plan before the snap. He's communicating to the corners what route is coming. He studies film. He's a smart football player.”
All of MSU’s optimism about the secondary comes with tempered expectations. Add the DBs’ inexperience to the fact that many haven’t played a game since 2019 and it’s hard to know if that talent will translate to production on Saturdays this fall. Thomas’ injury certainly doesn’t decrease the doubts. Who MSU deems worthy of playing time could change from game to game, Banks said.
Among the many reasons MSU is excited for Saturday’s game at 2 p.m. in Laramie, seeing their DBs face another team is high on the list.
“You really don’t know your team until you play a game. We try to do the best we can right now. We think we know them, but that’s every year,” Banks said. “From what we’ve seen in practice, that’s all we can go off of right now, and then you go off of guys who’ve had experience in games. Ty's played in some big time games. Tyrel’s played in some big time games. Tre’s played in some big time games. So we're going to rely on those guys."
