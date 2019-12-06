BOZEMAN — Montana State coach Jeff Choate has long insisted on the importance of gaining a first-round bye for the FCS playoffs.
The Bobcats achieved that goal following a 48-14 thumping of rival Montana on Nov. 23 in their regular-season finale, and used last week as a time to refocus and recharge for what they hope will be a significant postseason run.
MSU, the No. 5 seed for the Division I tournament, brings a four-game winning streak into its second-round matchup with Albany on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN3 (with a paid subscription).
“I think we can make a run,” said Bobcats senior defensive end Bryce Sterk. “If we play like we know we can play, few teams can match up with us.
“Like coach says, we control our destiny. We get to determine if we get to keep playing or if we have to stop after this week.”
It will be the first-ever meeting between Montana State (9-3) and Albany (9-4). The Great Danes, led by CAA coach of the year Greg Gattuso, are an at-large playoff team from the Colonial Athletic Association. They defeated Central Connecticut State 42-14 at home last week in the first round for the program’s first postseason win.
The emergence of freshman quarterback Jeff Undercuffler has been a big reason for Albany’s success. Undercuffler, at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, set school records this season with 3,270 passing yards and 39 touchdowns.
Whether Montana State’s defense can make life difficult for Undercuffler will likely play a key role in the outcome.
“Big arm. Big, strong kid,” Choate said of Undercuffler. “The team rallies around him. You can see as you watch them throughout the course of the year how his confidence has increased.”
Of course, Montana State offense will look to continue its dominant run-game production.
During their four-game winning streak, the Bobcats are averaging 323.3 rushing yards and have scored 16 touchdowns on the ground. Tailback Isaiah Ifanse, looking healthy and vital again after hobbling through most of this season, broke out with a 171-yard, three-touchdown performance against Montana.
MSU rushed for 382 yards and six TDs versus the Grizzlies.
“Just continue to stick with what we do, not try to get out of character,” guard Lewis Kidd said. “Continue to stick with our routine. Run the ball, pass efficiently, that’s just going to continue to lead to our success.”
“Specifically with the O-line, it’s great to know that we’re doing our job the best we can,” Kidd added. “When we’re in the game, it’s business and we’re locked in to what we’re doing. We just know. If we can get the run game going it can make our lives a whole lot easier and the offense’s life a whole lot easier.”
Saturday will mark Montana State’s first home playoff game since a 35-14 win over Incarnate Word last November.
The Bobcats are 6-3 all-time in home playoff games at the FCS/Division I-AA level.
The winner of the MSU-Albany game will advance to play either Sacramento State or Austin Peay in a quarterfinal matchup the weekend of Dec. 13-14.
Spotlight on: Juwan Green
Albany’s offense isn’t afraid to test defenses by throwing the ball deep, a fact that stood out to Choate during preparations this week.
“We have a five-game breakdown with 56 vertical shots. You do the math,” Choate said. “These guys are going to attack you vertically. They’ve got the personnel to do it, and they’ve got a quarterback with a big arm and confidence to do it.”
One player that has the Bobcats’ complete attention is Great Danes receiver Juwan Green, who Choate described as an NFL-type talent with top-end speed.
Green, a 6-foot, 187-pound senior from Martinsburg, West Virginia, comes into the game with 80 catches for 1,263 yards and an FCS-leading 16 touchdown receptions. He is averaging 15.8 yards per catch.
Downfield throws typically take more time to develop, so the Bobcats pass rush will look to keep pressure on Undercuffler in these situations especially. It will be a matter of how well Albany’s offensive line holds up, and whether or not Undercuffler can maintain his connection with Green and continue their success throwing the ball down the field.
“Good quarterbacks aren’t foreign to us,” said Sterk, who has 13.5 sacks in 12 games. “But this guy has definitely made some great throws and has put up some impressive stats. Just like any other week, we’ve got to affect him early and often.”
