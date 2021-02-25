BOZEMAN – Montana State’s weekend women’s basketball series against Idaho has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Vandals program, both schools announced Thursday.

The teams were scheduled to play Thursday and Saturday, and those games will not be rescheduled. Thursday's matchup had already been canceled, but the possibility to play on Saturday was left open as late as Wednesday night.

Montana State is scheduled to finish the regular season at Sacramento State on March 3 and March 5.

The Big Sky Conference tournament begins March 8 in Boise, Idaho.

Tags

Load comments