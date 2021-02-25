BOZEMAN – Montana State’s weekend women’s basketball series against Idaho has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Vandals program, both schools announced Thursday.
The teams were scheduled to play Thursday and Saturday, and those games will not be rescheduled. Thursday's matchup had already been canceled, but the possibility to play on Saturday was left open as late as Wednesday night.
Montana State is scheduled to finish the regular season at Sacramento State on March 3 and March 5.
The Big Sky Conference tournament begins March 8 in Boise, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.