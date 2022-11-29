BOZEMAN — Due to a malfunction of the bleacher retraction system in Worthington Arena, the Montana State indoor track and field team’s season-opening home meet originally scheduled for this Thursday has been postponed.
A makeup date for the meet — called the Bobcat Preview — has not been announced at this time. As more information on a rescheduling date becomes available, the track and field teams’ schedule pages on msubobcats.com will be updated.
The Bobcats will return to action as a team on Jan. 13-14 for the Cougar Classic and the Spokane Indoor Challenge, both held at The Podium in Spokane, Washington. MSU’s home opener will be the Bobcat Challenge, held in Worthington Arena from Jan. 20-21.
