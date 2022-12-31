BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday on social media.
Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.
“This is the toughest decision I have ever had to make,” Glessner wrote, adding, “Bobcat Nation will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/vlzBdWoZFx— Blake Glessner (@blake_glessner) December 31, 2022
Glessner becomes the fourth known Bobcat and the second starter to enter the portal since 2022 fall camp. Starting running back Isaiah Ifanse announced his intention to transfer on Thursday, and reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle did so in September. Reserve lineman Trey Yates announced Friday that he transferred to Montana Tech.
Glessner has two years of eligibility. He had not announced any offers as of early Saturday evening.
The only other kicker on MSU's 2022 roster was true freshman Casey Kautzman. The Butte High graduate hasn't attempted a kick yet in his MSU career.
The Bobcats haven't signed a high school or transfer kicker during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Glessner started every game at kicker for MSU in each of the past two seasons, helping the Cats reach the 2021 Football Championship title game and the 2022 FCS semifinals.
The Woodinville, Washington, native made the All-Big Sky Conference third team in 2021 and was an honorable mention this past season. Glessner made 20 of 26 field goals and 48 of 51 point after attempts as a freshman. This past season, he made an MSU record 24 field goals on 30 attempts, and he tacked on 71 PATs on 73 attempts for a total of 143 points, which is also an MSU single season record. He led the FCS with 66 kickoffs for touchbacks in 2022 as well.
