BOZEMAN — Montana State led by as many as 18 points in the second half Thursday night and held on despite a late Idaho State rally to claim a 73-69 victory at Worthington Arena.

The Bobcats (13-11, 7-6 Big Sky) were up 49-31 after an Amin Adamu basket with 16:51 remaining. The Bengals eventually cut the lead to five points and were within three with 22 seconds left but couldn't complete the comeback.

Adamu led all scorers with 20 points. MSU guard Harald Frey added 17 while Jubrile Belo had 18 points. Devin Kirby chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats.

MSU hosts Weber State on Saturday.

