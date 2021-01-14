NEDERLAND, Colo. – Led by Louis Mühlen-Schulte’s third-place finish in the opening slalom event, Montana State moved ahead of Utah into second place after the alpine portion of the 10th Annual Colorado-Spencer James Nelson Memorial Invitational on Wednesday afternoon at Eldora Mountain Resort.
Mühlen-Schulte, a junior from South Yarra, Australia, posted a two-run total of 1:28.09 to pace three Bobcats in the top 10. Also scoring points for MSU were Åge Solheim, fifth, 1:28.42, and Dawson Yates, seventh, 1:30.10. Zak Vinter did not finish his second run.
The Bobcats notched 88 points, matching Westminster for top honors in the first slalom race.
“I was pleased with our approach this week,” MSU coach Kevin Francis said. “It wasn’t easy, everyone was a little rusty, we were short-handed and still had a great week.”
Solheim, a junior from Staarheim, Norway, led MSU in the second slalom event, finishing fourth with a two-run clocking of 1:29.00. He had the fastest opening run of the second event, posting a time of 43.09. Solheim has placed in the top five in 13 events and has ended up in the top 10 on 23 occasions (31 career races). He has only finished outside of the top 10 just five times.
Solheim was followed by Mühlen-Schulte, ninth, 1:30.29, and Vinter, 11th, 1:30.98. Yates did not finish his second run.
“Everyone managed to finish well in at least one race and more often than not, we had three solid finishers,” Francis said. “Four individual podiums and progressing from third in the Denver Invitational to second at CU just shows we are getting better.”
Westminster sits atop the team standing after the alpine events with 362 points. The Griffins are followed by MSU 302, Utah 301.5, Colorado 271, Alaska Anchorage 242.5, Colorado Mountain 174 and Denver 17.
The Nordic races will take place Feb. 5-6.
