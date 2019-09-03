FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State libero Allyssa Rizzo was selected the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week for volleyball.

Rizzo, from Crestwood, Illinois, was named to the Arkansas Classic all-tournament team last week after averaging 6.23 digs per set. Against Northwestern State, she fell just one save shy of Montana State’s single-match record with 37 digs.

Against Arkansas, she logged 26 digs, and against Little Rock registered 18 more. Rizzo also became just the fourth player in MSU history to surpass the 1,500-dig plateau.

Southern Utah’s Shannon Webb was chosen the Big Sky offensive player of the week. Webb had 57 total kills as the Thunderbirds went 3-0 at the Utah State Invitational.

