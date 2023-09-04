BOZEMAN — Montana State swept the weekly Big Sky Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors after its performance at the St. Thomas Tommie Invitational over the weekend, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

For the second consecutive week, senior outside hitter Kira Thomsen is the Big Sky’s top offensive player, while sophomore libero Lauren Lindseth was tabbed top defensive performer.

In three matches at the St. Paul, Minnesota, tournament, Thomsen totaled 71 kills, averaging 5.92 per set. She notched a weekend-best 28 kills against St. Thomas and went over the 20-kill plateau against Milwaukee and Cal Baptist, as well. Thomsen recorded a .268 attack mark for the tournament, including finishing with a .283 percentage as MSU defeated Cal Baptist 3-1. In addition, she posted five service aces. For the weekend, Thomsen totaled 77 points, averaging 6.42 per set. For her efforts, she was named to the all-tournament team.

Over the weekend, Thomsen moved into fifth on the all-time Bobcat attacks chart with 3,614 swings. Her 1,254 career kills are sixth all-time and she is 24 saves shy of the 1,000-dig mark, which would make her the fourth Bobcat in history to become a member of the elusive 1,000 kills/digs club.

Lindseth led the Bobcats from the back row registering 67 digs in three matches, averaging 5.58 per set. The Great Falls CMR graduate logged a career-high 34 digs (8.5 dps) as Montana State defeated St. Thomas 3-1 on Thursday night. The mark fell just four shy of the school record. Against Milwaukee and Cal Baptist, she added 18 and 15 digs, respectively. In addition, Lindseth added 11 assists and tallied six aces.

The weekly honor was Thomsen’s fourth career player of the week accolade, while Lindseth earned her third award.

Montana State hosts Seattle U twice this week, facing the Redhawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m. in Shroyer Gym.