BOZEMAN — Montana State reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday.
Proverbs 16:3~— Aaron Gerle📌 (@aaron_gerle) September 5, 2022
Commit Your Works To The Lord And Your Path Will Be Established pic.twitter.com/aNrWN8aJgf
Gerle's announcement came multiple weeks after he left the Bobcats, per a source. He told 406mtsports.com Wednesday that MSU "just wasn’t a good fit for me" but declined to comment further.
The 6-foot-2, 254-pound Arizona native grayshirted in 2021 and wasn't listed on MSU's two-deep depth chart entering fall camp.
Gerle committed to MSU in July 2020 and signed later that year, after his senior season at Greenway (Arizona) High. He broke the school sack record and averaged three tackles per loss per game in 2020, all while playing nose tackle.
Gerle signed when Jeff Choate was still the Bobcats' head coach and Byron Hout was the defensive line coach. Choate left in January 2021 to become the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas, and Hout became the D-line coach at Idaho State months later. MSU hired Brent Vigen to replace Choate and Shawn Howe to succeed Hout.
