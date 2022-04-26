BOZEMAN — Montana State redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cole Snyder has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media.
"I would like to say thank you to an amazing staff and team at Montana State University who helped me grow as a player and a person," Snyder wrote in a tweet. "With that being said, I am now opening my recruitment as a Transfer with 4 years of eligibility."
I would like to say thank you to an amazing staff and team at Montana State University who helped me grow as a player and a person. With that being said, I am now opening my recruitment as a Transfer with 4 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/Yr92iSASmc— Cole Snyder (@_c23s_) April 26, 2022
Snyder is listed as a 6-foot-6, 298-pound tackle. The Canadian was a backup behind starting right tackle TJ Session and left tackle Rush Reimer during Bobcats spring camp.
Snyder attended Bishop O'Byrne High School in Calgary, then went to Collège Vanier in Montreal from 2018-19. The 2020 season didn't count against college athletes' eligibility because of the pandemic, and Snyder redshirted last year.
