BOZEMAN — Before Taylor Tuiasosopo got a football scholarship offer from Montana State, he barely knew Montana existed.
Tuiasosopo grew up in Lancaster, California, a town about 70 miles north of Los Angeles. He owned almost zero pairs of pants. He never saw snow during his childhood. He was used to the infamous LA traffic that was sometimes so bad he put his car in park on the congested freeway.
Bozeman and LA are not nearly as similar as the Boz Angeles nickname might suggest, as Tuiasosopo learned when he began his MSU career.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman often slipped and fell on icy sidewalks during his freshman year at MSU in 2016. He was used to eating meals around 11 p.m. and discovered that basically nowhere in Bozeman but Walmart was open that late. He felt culture shock going from massive, diverse Southern California to a mostly white mountain town with a third as many people as Lancaster.
“That adjustment was really tough,” Tuiasosopo told 406mtsports.com earlier this month.
Not every change was negative, however. The people in Bozeman are much nicer than those in Tuiasosopo's hometown, he said, and the warmth he received on a recruiting visit to MSU was one of the main reasons he signed there.
Now Tuiasosopo is in his sixth year with the Bobcats. He’s become one of the Big Sky Conference’s best linemen and is a leader at what might be MSU’s best position group. He hopes to deliver a strong 2021 season to a place he fell in love with.
“I lived in my whole little world of LA. Coming out here and just being welcomed with open arms was really humbling,” Tuiasosopo said. “I call it my second home, and the community here has done a good job of just welcoming me.”
Tuiasosopo appeared on MSU’s radar incidentally. Then-Bobcats head coach Rob Ash visited Lancaster’s Paraclete High School in 2015 to see offensive lineman Marcus Goforth, according to Tuiasosopo. Goforth, who ended up signing with San Diego, was (and still is) one of Tuiasosopo’s best friends, but Tuiasosopo wasn’t all that happy that Goforth was getting college looks.
“I was pissed off that day,” Tuiasosopo said. “I was like, ‘Why ain’t nobody come to watch me?’ So I had a great practice.”
That practice performance caught Ash’s eye and led to an eventual offer from MSU to Tuiasosopo. But Tuiasosopo wasn’t sure he wanted to sign with MSU. He was planning to play for an FBS school like Utah State or New Mexico, not a level lower in the FCS, in which the Bobcats compete.
On his MSU visit, Tuiasosopo was surprised by how many people knew who he was. They all said, “Welcome,” and told him they hoped he’d consider MSU. “That family environment” was among the factors that led Tuiasosopo to Bozeman.
The Bobcats also had a track record of success and gave Tuiasosopo a good opportunity to start, an opportunity he took full advantage of.
After redshirting in 2016, Tuiasosopo played all 11 games in 2017 and started eight. He made eight more starts at right guard in 2018, playing in all 13 games, and he started 12 of 15 in 2019, again appearing in all of MSU’s games. He earned third-team all-Big Sky honors that redshirt junior season for his role in an offense that rushed for a program-record 3,871 yards (258.1 yards per game, good for eighth in the FCS).
“He's a dominant offensive lineman. I remember freshman year, whenever we ran power, we ran it behind Tui,” MSU junior running back Isaiah Ifanse said earlier this month. “He's just awesome on and off the field. I love him.”
MSU’s first-year head coach Brent Vigen has described Tuiasosopo in similar ways since he first got to see him in the spring.
“He's a guy who plays with a lot of joy, and I think that that does rub off on his teammates,” Vigen said Wednesday. “He’s got a very sudden body for a bigger guy, meaning he's not super heavy or anything like that. He's strong — not herculean strong, by any means — but he can snap into guys.”
First-year offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright called Tuiasosopo “athletic” and praised his leadership qualities.
“He's very, very passionate, and you need that at that position,” Housewright said. “He's played a lot of football here, so I'm excited to see where he can go.”
The coronavirus pandemic robbed Tuiasosopo of his senior season last fall, but the NCAA granted players like him an extra year of eligibility, and he happily took it. He enters this fall as an all-Big Sky preseason selection on a team that has been ranked consistently around No. 10 in the FCS. MSU lists him as the starting right guard and the backup right tackle.
As successful as he’s been, Tuiasosopo believes there’s another level he can reach.
“I feel like I’ve been flying under the radar,” he said. “It’s finally time to have a breakout season.”
Before Tuiasosopo broke his right kneecap in high school, he had the body and skill set of a tight end, he said. The injury led him to gain weight, and he has been a lineman ever since. If not for the injury, “I promise I’d be Travis Kelce,” he said semi-seriously, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end.
Tuiasosopo has asked Housewright to put him at running back, and he’d love to catch a pass in a goal-line situation. But Tuiasosopo knows his role.
“They know I'd rather be blocking,” he said. “That's what I love doing anyway, so I think they need me more there than trying to do a LaDainian Tomlinson hurdle.”
Tuiasosopo hopes to play professionally. After that, he said he’d definitely consider living in Bozeman, considering the wealth of positive experiences the town has given him since 2015.
He’ll cross those bridges later. Right now, he wants to reward MSU fans with a successful 2021 season after going nearly two years without a game.
“It's kind of like wine. The more we wait…” Tuiasosopo said. “I just can't wait to get out there. I can’t even contain excitement sometimes.”
