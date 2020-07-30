BOZEMAN — The Northeast Conference’s decision for its membership to postpone the fall sports season has left a hole in the Bobcat football team’s home schedule, which Montana State athletic director Leon Costello is working to fill.

MSU’s 2020 football schedule called for the Bobcats to open the season at home against NEC member Long Island on Sept. 5, followed by a Sept. 12 game at Utah, which was eliminated when the Pac 12 announced earlier this summer that its schools would play a conference-only slate. Costello said that the work of rebuilding the Bobcats’ schedule is and has been underway.

“We’re in discussions with other schools in the same situation to fill our schedule,” Costello said. “Every conference and institution is working through this process. We’re exploring all of our options.”

Costello indicated that the NCAA Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on Aug. 4.

“That group could provide clarity for the 2020 fall sports season, including football,” he said. More information about the 2020 season will be available once games are confirmed and upon guidance from the NCAA.

Nearby FCS schools in a similar predicament include North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.