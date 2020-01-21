BOZEMAN — Montana State running backs coach DeNarius McGhee is leaving to take a position with the Houston Texans of the NFL, Bobcats coach Jeff Choate announced in a press release on Tuesday.
McGhee served on MSU's staff for the past three seasons. He was running backs coach in each of the past two years after serving as quarterbacks coach in 2017. McGhee also most recently served as MSU's recruiting coordinator.
Skyline Sports first reported the news of McGhee's departure via Twitter.
“DeNarius did very good work in a number of roles on our staff,” Choate was quoted in the press release. “He brought energy and a tireless work ethic every day, and his personality and passion are infectious. This is an exciting opportunity, and I wish him the best.”
McGhee is the second Montana State assistant to depart in a week's time. Last Thursday, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Miller was hired at Boise State, his alma mater, as wide receivers coach.
McGhee previously was an offensive quality control coach for two seasons at N.C. State. Prior to that he was a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic.
McGhee played quarterback at Montana State from 2010-13, where he became the Bobcats all-time winningest QB and helped the team claim three Big Sky Conference titles. McGhee is MSU's all-time leader in career passing yards (11,203) touchdown passes (79) and total offense (12,336).
