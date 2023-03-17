GREENSBORO, N.C. — On the same stage in similar circumstances, the Montana State men's basketball team performed exponentially better. But the Bobcats couldn't capture their first NCAA Tournament win.

No. 14-seeded MSU (25-10) suffered a 77-65 loss to third-seeded Kansas State (24-9) in the first round of the NCAA tourney Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

