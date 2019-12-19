BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Taze Moore knocked down two free throws with 12 seconds to go as CSU Bakersfield outfought Montana State 74-72 Thursday night in men's basketball.
Moore rebounded a teammate's missed free throw and was fouled on the responding put back.
MSU's Harald Frey missed a 3-point shot at the final buzzer.
The contest featured 22 lead changes and 18 ties.
Frey, a senior guard, finished with a game-high 26 points. Teammate Mychael Paulo contributed 13.
A free throw by Frey put MSU up, 72-71.
The Roadrunners tied the game at 72-all on a free throw by Ronne Readus with 14 seconds left. He missed his second shot, but Moore was there for the rebound.
Bakersfield had four double-digit scorers, all of them coming off the bench.
The Bobcats will be at home on Dec. 28 to host Sacramento State in their Big Sky Conference opener.
