SAN DIEGO — The last thing Montana State men's basketball coach head coach Danny Sprinkle wanted was for his team to not be aggressive in the five minutes against Texas Tech.
Montana State didn’t lack the competitiveness needed to be on this stage, but the Bobcats were undisciplined early — turning the ball over and not catching up to the Red Raiders’ shooters.
Abdul Mohamed scored the first points for the 14th-seeded Bobcats in their first NCAA tournament appearance in 26 years, but the Red Raiders followed with 10 unanswered points and were already well on their way to victory.
No. 3 seed Texas Tech won 97-62 on Friday in the first round at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State, ending the season of the Big Sky Conference’s regular season and tournament champions.
Montana State ends its year with a 27-8 record. Texas Tech, the runner-up in the Big 12 Conference, improved to 26-9 this year and advanced to the Round of 32 against the winner of Alabama and Notre Dame.
Tech’s players looked more settled from the start, as 6-foot-6 junior guard Terrance Shannon Jr. hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first five minutes. Overall, the Red Raiders hit nine of their first 10 shots. Meanwhile, MSU committed a shot clock violation, traveled and threw the ball into occupied passing lanes.
Texas Tech played comfortably with the lead and seemingly had answers for all of MSU’s shots on the next trip down the floor. Tech took a 52-25 lead into halftime.
With a starting lineup with every player 6-5 or taller, the Red Raiders entered with, by several metrics, the best defense in the country. They put it on display early by blocking four shots in the first half alone and holding MSU to 32.0% shooting (8 of 25) in the first 20 minutes.
In the second half, Texas Tech’s lead swelled to 37 points as the Red Raiders kept the pressure on throughout on both ends of the court.
Tech's Shannon and Bryson Williams led all players with 20 points each. The Red Raiders had six players reach double figures and shot 66.7% from the field.
For Montana State, Xavier Bishop had 12 points, and Nick Gazelas came off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers on his way to nine points. RaeQuan Battle also scored nine off the bench.
This story will be updated.
