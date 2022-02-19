BOZEMAN — Nothing about Saturday’s men’s basketball game was easy for Montana State.
The Bobcats suffered their first loss of 2022 in taxing fashion on Thursday, 88-86 in overtime at Eastern Washington. On Friday, they flew to Salt Lake City and took a bus trip 250 miles south to Cedar City. They arrived around 6:30 p.m. Friday and didn’t have time for a shoot-around prior to their game at Southern Utah on Saturday afternoon.
Those tough days looked like they might catch up to the Cats in the second half against the Thunderbirds, but MSU held on for a 76-71 win at the American First Event Center. The Cats (21-6, 13-3 Big Sky) maintained their first-place spot in the conference standings, and they set a program record for Big Sky wins in a season.
“I’m most proud of how we responded after an emotional, tough loss on Thursday,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said in a phone interview. “I told our guys, ‘That’s leadership and that’s culture that got us that win today.’”
Saturday’s game hardly could’ve been tighter in the first half, which ended with MSU ahead 33-32 after 18 lead changes and a largest lead of five points. The biggest margin of the game ended up being nine, 56-47 MSU with 9 minutes, 45 seconds remaining. About six minutes later, the Cats nursed a 62-60 advantage.
That six-minute stretch was reminiscent of Thursday’s second half at EWU. The Cats built two seven-point leads but didn’t score in the final 2 ½ minutes of Thursday’s loss, their first in 12 games. A clunky offense contributed to the late-game lull; MSU committed two turnovers and missed two difficult 3-pointers after going ahead 74-67.
The Cats were more aggressive on Saturday, repeatedly driving to the hoop and getting rewarded with free throws. They missed one of their total 19 foul shots and were 10 of 10 after the score got to 62-60.
“We wanted to guard the 3-point line late,” Sprinkle said. “They got a couple 3s off, but they were really tough 3s, and the good thing was we rebounded them.”
RaeQuan Battle made six of those free throws and was 8 of 8 from the line in the game. The sophomore guard scored a season-high 17 points (4 of 12 from the field), blocked two shots and nabbed two steals.
“He just keeps getting better and better,” Sprinkle said. “Defensively is where I’m really proud of him. That’s where he’s made the most improvements. He’s so athletic, he’s strong and he’s so explosive.”
The only player who scored more points was MSU point guard Xavier Bishop, who bounced back from a 13-point, 3-of-14 shooting performance on Thursday with 19 points on an 8-of-16 showing from the field against SUU (16-9, 10-5).
MSU’s Jubrile Belo (12 points) and Amin Adamu (10) each shot 5 of 7 on field goals, while Belo and Abdul Mohamed (nine points) each grabbed seven rebounds.
The Cats shot 50.9% from the field and 33.3% (4 of 12) from 3-point range, while the Thunderbirds went 43.1% and 29.2% (7 of 24), respectively. MSU out-rebounded SUU 37-22 while committing 17 turnovers to SUU’s nine.
The Cats won’t play again until Sunday, Feb. 27 at rival Montana. They beat the Grizzlies 66-59 at home on Jan. 9.
“I hate to say that I’m greedy, but I’m not happy with our team. We need to keep going. We’ve got four (regular season) games left,” Sprinkle said. “Yeah, 13 wins is great, but we’ve got to continue to get better because next Sunday when we go up to Missoula, those 13 wins don’t mean anything.”
