BOZEMAN – Montana State set the tone early and rode it throughout the match in cruising to a 6-1 Big Sky Conference men’s tennis win over Eastern Washington on Friday at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
“”I thought the guys were focused from the start and did a great job,” Bobcat coach Trey Morris said.
Each of Montana State’s three doubles team broke serve in the first three games, and the Bobcats swept the doubles point. In quick succession in singles play, freshman Daan Van Dijk won at No. 1, Nejc Sitar won at No. 3 and Brad Buckland won at No. 4 to clinch the team’s victory.
Jakob Mosvold won in straight sets at No. 5 singles, and Marcos Zelver finished the day with a straight-set win at No. 6. The only blemish was a 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win at No. 2 singles by EWU’s (0-12, 0-3) Wout Domen over Joaquin Espinoza.
The Cats finish the regular season next Saturday at Montana.
