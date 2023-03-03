BOZEMAN — A pair of Montana State men's basketball players earned individual awards and three made the 2022-23 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Friday.

MSU senior guard Darius Brown II was named the conference's defensive player of the year, and Bobcats sophomore forward Great Osobor received the top reserve accolade.

