BOZEMAN — A pair of Montana State men's basketball players earned individual awards and three made the 2022-23 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Friday.
MSU senior guard Darius Brown II was named the conference's defensive player of the year, and Bobcats sophomore forward Great Osobor received the top reserve accolade.
Brown also made the All-Big Sky third team, while teammates RaeQuan Battle and Jubrile Belo got first and second team selections, respectively. Belo, a senior forward, was the 2021-22 Big Sky MVP and DPOY.
Battle, a junior guard, was one of three unanimous first team players. The other two were Weber State's Dillon Jones and Eastern Washington's Steele Venters, who was named league MVP.
Montana junior forward Josh Bannan and EWU's Angelo Allegri were the other first teamers. Bannan's teammate Aanen Moody, a senior guard, made the second team.
EWU's David Riley received the coach of the year award. Idaho had the newcomer of the year (Isaac Jones) and freshman of the year (Nigel Burris).
Venters is averaging 15.1 points (10th in the Big Sky), 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game on 46.1% field goal shooting, 38% 3-point shooting and 87.8% free throw shooting in 31 minutes per game this season.
Brown, who transferred from Cal State Northridge before the season, leads the Big Sky with 58 steals and 1.9 steals per game. He's also averaging 9.2 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and 4.7 assists per game (third in the Big Sky), with shooting marks of 48% from the field, 41% from 3 and 90.9% from the line in 28.2 minutes per game.
Battle: 17.1 ppg (sixth in the Big Sky), 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.9 spg, 47.2% FG, 33.1% 3PT, 82.1% FT (fifth in the Big Sky), 29 mpg.
Belo: 12.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.1 bpg (tied for first in the Big Sky), 59.7% FG, 72.6% FT, 23.8 mpg.
Bannan: 15.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 0.8 spg, 49.5% FG, 42.2% 3PT, 77% FT, 34.2 mpg (tied for seventh in the Big Sky).
Moody: 16.0 ppg (ninth in the Big Sky, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.9 spg, 44.4% FG, 41.8% 3PT (first in the Big Sky among players with enough attempts), 85.1% FT (first in the Big Sky), 34.3 mpg (tied for fifth in the Big Sky).
EWU won the regular season Big Sky title and enters the conference tournament as the top seed. No. 2-seeded MSU won last season's regular season and tournament championships. This year's tourney will begin Saturday in Boise, Idaho.
