BOZEMAN — The hot Montana State men’s basketball team continues to march toward the top of the Big Sky standings.
For the second time in three nights, the Bobcats rolled to a road victory, this time handling Idaho State 72-54 at Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho. MSU (18-5, 10-2 Big Sky) has now won nine straight games and 14 of 15.
“We’re playing together, and we’re making good basketball plays,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “We made shots when we had to make shots. We did a good job establishing the paint down low. It was a really physical game, and I was proud of how our guys responded.”
MSU is coming off its biggest win of the season, in at least one sense. The Cats won 78-57 at Big Sky leader Weber State on Saturday, their largest margin of victory over the Wildcats ever and their most lopsided conference win of the season.
WSU handed MSU its most recent loss, 85-75 on Dec. 30 in Bozeman, and is now a half game ahead of the Cats for first place in the conference. MSU, which is second alone in the Big Sky, fell 77-75 in overtime at Northern Colorado on Dec. 2 to open conference play.
“I love how close our guys are,” Sprinkle said. “We showed them some clips of the Weber State game (from Saturday) of our energy on our bench and how happy our bench was for our guys making shots. That’s what you want in your culture. That’s what good teams, good programs, do.”
ISU (4-17, 2-10) is now tied for last in the Big Sky standings but had just stunned Montana (fourth in the conference) 86-63 Saturday in Pocatello. The Cats didn’t need reminding that ISU was dangerous, considering the tough first half they played against the Bengals at home on Jan. 1. MSU won that game 60-40 but only led 23-19 at halftime.
“I know how good Idaho State can be. They’re capable of beating anybody on any given night,” Sprinkle said. “Our guys, they respect everybody. They really do.”
The Cats reached 23 points with 8 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first half of Monday’s game, and they led 35-23 at halftime. They never trailed.
Nick goes up and is fouled. FOUR POINT PLAY!!! pic.twitter.com/FTxFqrEJRJ— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) February 8, 2022
MSU finished shooting 55.1% from the field, 33.3% (5 of 15) from 3-point range and 68.4% (13 of 19) from the free-throw line. ISU shot 31.8%, 10% (1 of 10) and 71.4% (25 of 35) in each respective category. The Cats out-rebounded the Bengals 33 to 29, although ISU had the edge on the offensive glass, 16 to 13.
“Our tempo was really good offensively. … Even the shots we didn’t make were good looks for us,” Sprinkle said. “Proud of our guys, but we can’t give up 16 offensive rebounds from here on out and expect to win games.”
An otherwise comfortable win was marred with 6:48 left, when MSU big man Jubrile Belo was ejected for a tussle with ISU’s Daxton Carr. Belo and Carr, who both wear No. 13, got tangled up and fell to the floor battling for position on an ISU free throw that went in. Carr appeared to pull Belo’s right arm as he fell, and Belo retaliated. Carr stayed in the game and was issued a technical foul, per the ESPN+ announcers (neither Sprinkle nor the game log provided the specific penalties given to Belo and Carr).
Oh man. Montana State forward Jubrile Belo just got tossed for this foul on Idaho State's Daxton Carr.— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) February 8, 2022
Looks like the call was for an extra shove on the ground. pic.twitter.com/Ox3ZhgSAsj
“He’s lucky he didn’t get his shoulder pulled out of his socket,” Sprinkle said, referring to Belo. “I love Jubrile, and sometimes you’ve got to stand up for yourself when that happens. I’m not condoning what he did, but when dudes are damn near ripping your shoulder out, I’ve got a problem with that.”
Sprinkle added that he’s “got a lot of respect for” Carr.
“He knew what he did was wrong,” Sprinkle said. “He came over and apologized, so I appreciate that.”
Belo finished with eight points (4 of 5 from the field), five rebounds and four blocks and had game-best plus-minus of +14. Teammate Amin Adamu finished with 15 points (6 of 9) and six rebounds and was +8. Teammate Nick Gazelas scored the same number of points (4 of 5 on field goals, 2 of 3 on 3s, 7 of 7 on free throws) and was +3, while RaeQuan Battle scored 12 (5 of 10 FG) and finished +13.
The Cats will try to extend their longest winning streak in 20 years when they host Portland State on Thursday night. They’re three wins away from matching their most consecutive victories in program history, accomplished in 1994-95.
