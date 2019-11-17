GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Montana State men's basketball team earned a 52-39 victory over Tennessee Tech behind a stifling defense on Sunday. The win completed a 3-0 trip at the Spartan Invitational for the Bobcats and improved Montana State to 4-1 to begin the season under new coach Danny Sprinkle.
The Bobcats jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never trailed with the Golden Eagles (1-5) able to only cut the deficit to three points on two occasions. On the second instance, MSU followed with a 9-0 run to keep Tennessee Tech at bay.
Montana State held Tennessee Tech to 25.9% shooting and just 3 of 24 from the 3-point the arc. It was the first time since 2014 that MSU held an opponent under 30% shooting. The Golden Eagles' 39 points served as the first time the Bobcats kept an opponent under 40 in 19 years when they gave up just 31 to Idaho in a December contest during the 2000-01 season.
"Our guys have bought into sitting in a stance and playing team defense," Sprinkle said. "Every game you've got to be able to have help defense, sit in gaps and they're doing a great job."
Amin Adamu scored an MSU-high 12 points and Harald Frey scored 10. Devin Kirby had nine points and six rebounds. MSU shot 40.4% from the field and was held to just five 3-pointers with Ladan Ricketts knocking in three for MSU.
Montana State also went 9 for 11 from the free throw line and forced 16 turnovers.
"I thought Devin and Jubrile (Belo) did a great job coming off of last night's win," Sprinkle said. "Zeke Quinlan had 5 rebounds in 14 minutes which was big. I thought Amin Adamu was huge in the second half. He ended up with 12 (points) and 5 (rebounds) and he had some drives that got us some easy buckets in the second half. Especially early in that half, they came out and scored the first three possessions, but we matched them which was huge."
The Bobcats travel to Phoenix for the final game of their four-game road trip to take on Grand Canyon Tuesday at 7 p.m.
