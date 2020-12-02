STOCKTON, Calif. — Broc Finstuen had 19 points and nine rebounds and Pacific held off Montana State 74-70 in overtime Wednesday at the Alex G. Spanos Center.
Montana State’s Xavier Bishop was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 0.9 seconds remaining in regulation and made all three foul shots to force OT. Bishop had previously missed two of three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point try with the Bobcats trailing by three points with seven seconds left.
Tyler Patterson’s 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining pulled MSU within 63-60.
Pacific outscored MSU 10-6 in overtime. Finstuen’s layup put the Tigers ahead 72-67 with 47 seconds remaining in the extra period.
"I thought the story of the game was the minus-12 on the boards, 27 second-chance points and 14 points off turnovers," Bobcats coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release. "But that's what (Pacific) does. It was basically like a conference game to prepare for us. A couple of our new guys, they found out how physical Division I basketball is. Sometimes you've just got to go through it."
Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points for Pacific, while Jeremiah Bailey added 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
MSU was led by Amin Adamu’s 17 points. Bishop, the Big Sky Conference’s reigning player of the week, had 15 points and six rebounds but hit just 1 of 7 3-pointers. Borja Fernandez added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Bobcats (1-1) aren’t schedule to play again until Dec. 18 when they travel to Washington State.
