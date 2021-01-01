BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team began the new year with a 96-67 win over Montana Western.

MSU senior guard Amin Adamu scored 17 points (8-of-13 field goal shooting), grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and dished out four assists. Junior forward Jubrile Belo scored a game-high 19 points (8 of 10), redshirt senior guard Xavier Bishop had 12 points (5 of 11) and four assists and sophomore guard Nick Gazelas added 11 points (4 of 10, 3 of 8 on 3-pointers).

For Western, junior guard Jamal Stephenson scored 18 points (6 of 15 from the field), redshirt junior guard Tanner Haverfield had 14 points (4 of 8 from the field and from 3) and senior guard Max Clark chipped in 13 points (4 of 10 from the field) and five assists.

The Bobcats (3-3) outrebounded the Bulldogs (1-2) 51-27 and outscored them 60-22 in the paint.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak for MSU, which added Friday's game after contests against Southern Utah scheduled for Thursday and Saturday were canceled because of COVID-19.

Tags

Load comments