BOZEMAN — Guard Harald Frey and forward Jubrile Belo each scored 18 points to lead Montana State to a 66-51 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday in front of 3,349 fans at Worthington Arena.
It marked the first league win for new MSU coach Danny Sprinkle, a former star guard for the Bobcats who was hired in April to replace previous coach Brian Fish. With the victory, the Bobcats (7-5, 1-0 Big Sky) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Frey, a senior from Oslo, Norway, added five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and had just two turnovers in 37 minutes.
Belo, helping to pick up the slack for injured post Devin Kirby, shot 7 of 11 from the floor. The Bobcats shot 42% collectively compared to 34% for Sacramento State.
"I liked our mindset, and it started (in practice) on Christmas night," Sprinkle said in an MSU press release. "Sometimes Christmas night practice can be a little sloppy, as you can imagine.
"A couple guys came over to my house and ate, we fed them pretty good and then ran it off that night. I could tell by the focus those guys had on Christmas night, I knew we were going to play well. I didn't know if we were going to win, but I knew we were going to play well."
Montana State's effort on the defensive end was there throughout, as the Bobcats held Sacramento State to 36% shooting in the first half and 32% after the intermission.
Hornets center Joshua Patton tied for game-high honors with 18 points, but he was the only Hornet with more than 10 and he scored only two points in the second half.
The Bobcats held a 36-18 edge in points in the paint while also scoring 15 points off of 14 Hornet turnovers.
Eight different Bobcats found the scoreboard. Borja Fernandez had eight points and six rebounds for MSU.
Montana State hosts Northern Arizona on Monday at Worthington Arena at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.