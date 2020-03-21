MSU logo

BOZEMAN — Montana State has landed its first commitment of the spring for men's basketball.

Nick Gazelas, a 6-foot-4 guard from Jacksonville (Texas) College and Humble, Texas, announced his decision on Twitter on Saturday night. Gazelas, who will have three years of eligibility, averaged 17 points, three rebounds and two assists this past season.

Gazelas also had Division I offers from South Dakota and Moorehead State. He was a first-team all-Region XIV South Zone pick this past season.

Gazelas can make his choice official next month during the traditional spring signing period. The recruitment comes on the heels of three Bobcats entering the transfer portal in the past week: freshman guard Zach Hobbs and sophomore forwards Zeke Quinlan and Quentin Guliford.

