BOZEMAN — Montana State has landed its first commitment of the spring for men's basketball.
I focused on me now the focus is me.#Committed pic.twitter.com/6CSJwBt49H— 🚶🏻♂️ (@NickkGee_) March 22, 2020
Nick Gazelas, a 6-foot-4 guard from Jacksonville (Texas) College and Humble, Texas, announced his decision on Twitter on Saturday night. Gazelas, who will have three years of eligibility, averaged 17 points, three rebounds and two assists this past season.
Gazelas also had Division I offers from South Dakota and Moorehead State. He was a first-team all-Region XIV South Zone pick this past season.
Gazelas can make his choice official next month during the traditional spring signing period. The recruitment comes on the heels of three Bobcats entering the transfer portal in the past week: freshman guard Zach Hobbs and sophomore forwards Zeke Quinlan and Quentin Guliford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.